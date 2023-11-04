EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $128.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.88. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

