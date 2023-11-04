Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Essent Group has increased its dividend by an average of 42.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

ESNT opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 66.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $947,160 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Essent Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

