Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,412,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $66,556,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Etsy Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $65.25 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

