Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.35.

ETSY opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 10,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,412,000 after buying an additional 647,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

