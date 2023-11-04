Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.35.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

