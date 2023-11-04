Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN) Shares Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) by 466.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.48% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 440.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Consolidator Acquisition alerts:

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:MNTN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Consolidator Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.