Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Up 4.3 %

EXEL opened at $21.00 on Friday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 40,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.