ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.6% during the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

