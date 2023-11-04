Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.48.

EXPE opened at $112.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $277,340,000 after purchasing an additional 710,774 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $197,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

