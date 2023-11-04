Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.