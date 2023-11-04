Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

