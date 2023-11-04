Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 91,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1,613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

