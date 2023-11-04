Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23)-($0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $505-509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $506.27 million. Fastly also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.01) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Fastly Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 4,809,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,363. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $325,868.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,323,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,047,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $1,379,976.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares in the company, valued at $23,253,798.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $325,868.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,323,456 shares in the company, valued at $117,047,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,791. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

