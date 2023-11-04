Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 on January 16th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 159.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Shares of FRT opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,817,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,585,000 after buying an additional 210,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $728,764,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

