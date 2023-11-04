FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $247.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $154.10 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.