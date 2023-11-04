FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $247.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.75. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $154.10 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

