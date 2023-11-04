FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,730 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.8% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 133,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in FedEx by 130.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $247.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $154.10 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

