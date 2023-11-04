FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 133,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,971,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FDX opened at $247.10 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $154.10 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

