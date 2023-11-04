Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.36.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $331.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $197.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after buying an additional 988,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after buying an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,141,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

