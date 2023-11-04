Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $66,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,559 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

