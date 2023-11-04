Financial Review: 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) vs. HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) and HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 12 ReTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get 12 ReTech alerts:

Volatility and Risk

12 ReTech has a beta of 7.58, indicating that its share price is 658% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp 0 5 11 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 12 ReTech and HashiCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

HashiCorp has a consensus target price of $34.40, indicating a potential upside of 74.80%.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and HashiCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp -44.42% -19.94% -15.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 12 ReTech and HashiCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $660,000.00 0.00 -$5.26 million N/A N/A HashiCorp $475.89 million 8.02 -$274.30 million ($1.26) -15.62

12 ReTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HashiCorp.

Summary

12 ReTech beats HashiCorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 ReTech

(Get Free Report)

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 12 ReTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 12 ReTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.