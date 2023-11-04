Financial Survey: Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 2.13% 30.60% 5.20% Tivic Health Systems -638.47% -204.39% -140.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Escalon Medical and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalon Medical and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $12.18 million 0.11 $460,000.00 $0.00 -18,000.00 Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 0.93 -$10.10 million ($68.00) -0.02

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems. Escalon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tivic Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Escalon Medical beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides Ispan Intraocular Gases, such as C3F8 and SF6 that are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and AXIS Image management system for managing ophthalmic diagnostic images through the web browser from various devices. In addition, it markets disposable surgical packs used in vitreoretinal surgery, including packs that aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil. Further, the company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of patented disposable universal gas kit, which delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. It sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

