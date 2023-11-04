Financial Survey: VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV) & Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV – Get Free Report) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VIPR and Essential Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIPR 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Utilities 0 0 5 0 3.00

Essential Utilities has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.0% of Essential Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of VIPR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VIPR and Essential Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIPR N/A N/A N/A ($3.49) N/A Essential Utilities $2.29 billion 4.14 $465.24 million $1.76 20.35

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than VIPR. VIPR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VIPR and Essential Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIPR N/A N/A N/A Essential Utilities 20.25% 8.54% 2.96%

Summary

Essential Utilities beats VIPR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIPR

VIPR Corp. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of strategic nutraceutical and nutraceutical related products for personal consumption, apparel, and home applications. VIPR Corp. was formerly known as S2C Global Systems Inc. and changed its name to VIPR Corp. in August 2014. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households. It serves approximately 8.8 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

