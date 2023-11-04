First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,596 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 2.2 %

FFBC stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

