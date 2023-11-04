First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Horizon by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in First Horizon by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. UBS Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

