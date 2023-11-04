First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.66 and a 52 week high of C$39.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.