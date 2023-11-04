First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 2.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,543. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

