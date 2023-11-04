First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 57,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 34,317 shares.The stock last traded at $79.15 and had previously closed at $77.48.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,823,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.