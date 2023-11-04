Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.55.

Five9 Stock Up 12.1 %

FIVN opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.78. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 24,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Five9 by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 14.1% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

