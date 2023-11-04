Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.55.

Five9 Stock Up 12.1 %

Five9 stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 77.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 43.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

