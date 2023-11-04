Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FND. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.28.

NYSE:FND opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

