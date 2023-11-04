Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.28.

FND stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.95. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,484.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

