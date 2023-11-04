Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 21.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

