FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.31.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.22. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 64.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,519,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after purchasing an additional 598,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

