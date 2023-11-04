FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson raised their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King raised their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. 639,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,103. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.88. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $37.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in FormFactor by 247.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

