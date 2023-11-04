Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-$0.44 EPS.

Fortinet Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,077,000 after purchasing an additional 767,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

