Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

