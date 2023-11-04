Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTNT. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

