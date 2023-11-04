Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.94.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Fortinet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $313,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP grew its position in Fortinet by 159.4% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

