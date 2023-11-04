Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their inline rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.94.

FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,333 shares of company stock worth $3,505,054. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

