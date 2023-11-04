Fortive Co. (FTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on December 29th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fortive has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.68 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 834.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 467,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

