Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 474 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 77.5% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 17.7% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 7,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $432.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.72.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

