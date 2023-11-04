Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 758.6% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $45.05 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

