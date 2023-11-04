Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,939,000 after buying an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.