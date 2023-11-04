Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,436 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETN opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

