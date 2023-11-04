Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Takes $266,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.76.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

