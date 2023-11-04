Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.43.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Trading Down 27.2 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 171.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.