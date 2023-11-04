Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Truist Financial

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.43.

FOXF stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in Fox Factory by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

