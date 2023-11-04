Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$225.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$229.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNV. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$245.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at C$170.43 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$164.14 and a 12-month high of C$217.70. The stock has a market cap of C$32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$186.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$192.62. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 26.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$443.15 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 53.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 5.3105573 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

