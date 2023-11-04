Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 962,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 341,727 shares.The stock last traded at $26.60 and had previously closed at $26.26.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,082,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,478,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after buying an additional 1,310,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,930,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,162,000 after buying an additional 993,240 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,347,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

